LaVar Ball predicts playoffs for Lakers, but Luke Walton isn't taking the bait

LaVar Ball's bold prediction that his son Lonzo would lead the hapless Lakers to the playoffs in his first NBA season spiked the pulse of L.A. faithful on Thursday, but despite his optimism, head coach Luke Walton isn't ready to jump on the hype train just yet.

Shortly after drafting Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick, the second-year head coach admitted he's not quite ready to make those type of guarantees with the season still months away.

"I'm a very optimistic person, but I don't look that far into the future," Walton said. "Right now, I'm hoping he leads us to a couple Summer League victories, and we'll take it from there."

Lonzo, according to Walton, fits what the Lakers are trying to do offensively. He was a run-and-gun style point guard at UCLA with the best court vision in the draft. Still, his father was seen as a potential deterrent. However, Walton put that notion to rest quickly when asked if he was concerned about LaVar putting a target on his son's back.

"I think it will make it more challenging a little bit. But I think every top draft pick that comes in has a target on their back," he said. "The best players in this league want to set the tone with these young players early to let them know what it's like here. When I was a young player I had a target on my back from my own teammates because of things my dad said, but it ended up working out. According to Zo, his dad's been great. He's always been there for him, supported him, obviously loves him. That's what you want from a father, so I'm not overly concerned with it."

With Lonzo on his way in and D'Angelo Russell on his way to Brooklyn, it seems no matter what the Lakers feel about LaVar Ball, they are locked in with his son for the foreseeable future. Maybe, after stealing headlines for more than a year, Lonzo's father will take a backseat to the next big thing from Chino Hills.

