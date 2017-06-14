LaVar Ball reportedly signs autograph deal for trading cards that will sell on eBay

LaVar Ball is a 48-year-old basketball has-been, but that hasn't affected his market value in the autograph business.

According to a report from ESPN, the outspoken father of potential top three NBA Draft pick Lonzo Ball has signed an autograph deal with Leaf Trading Cards in which he has agreed to sign 200 cards with his name and face on them.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but the cards will sell on eBay starting on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. ET for a cool $59.95 a pop, Leaf CEO Brian Gray told ESPN.

"This wasn't all about the money," Ball said, adding he thinks "it's cool to have a card."

Each card will feature various sayings that have made LaVar infamous in the sports world such as "$495 ain't enough," referring, of course, to Lonzo's signature sneaker, and "Lonzo better than Steph Curry!"

It's entirely possible LaVar's cards, much like Lonzo's new signature shoes, won't sell like hot cakes as he might have anticipated. But it's hard arguing the fact that he's got it pretty good for a man who averaged just 2.2 points per game in college.