LeBron after losing NBA Finals to Warriors: 'I left everything on the floor every game'

LeBron James wishes that the outcome of the 2017 NBA Finals were different, but he certainly doesn't regret the effort that he put forth.

After the Warriors beat the Cavaliers in Game 5, 129-120, to win the NBA title, LeBron said that he couldn't have given any more than he did during the Finals.

"I left everything on the floor every game, all five games," LeBron told the media. "So for me personally, I have no reason to put my head down, I have no reason to look back at what I could have done or what I should have done or what I could have done better for the team. I left everything I had out on the floor every single game, for five games in this Finals."

He definitely wasn't lying. LeBron averaged 33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists per game on 56 percent shooting, becoming the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double in the Finals.

Nobody is leaving this Finals series saying, "Man, the Cavs would have won if LeBron would have just played better." But, as it stands, James is now 3-5 in NBA Finals series, and when you're being compared to the all-time greats, the record matters.

It will be interesting to see what kind of moves the Cavs make this offseason to try to bolster their team in case they run into the Warriors for the fourth straight year in the 2018 Finals.