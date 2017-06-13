LeBron after NBA Finals loss to Warriors: 'I need to sit down and figure this thing out'

After losing Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James acknowledged that the entire NBA world is trying to solve the massive problem presented by the Golden State Warriors. The superteam kept the Cavaliers from accomplishing their goal of defending the 2016 championship, and James took a question about how he viewed Golden State in terms of what it might mean for his own future in the league.

"Well, it's a two-sided question because for me personally -- I don't know," James said. "I need to sit down and figure this thing out. And so I don't know as far as me personally right now. But as far as that team, they're going to be here for a while. They're going to be around for a while. Pretty much all their guys are in their 20s. Pretty much all their big-name guys are in their 20s, and they don't show any signs of slowing down. So there's going to be a lot of teams that's trying to figure out ways to put personnel together to try and match that if they're able to actually face them in a playoff series, both Eastern Conference and Western Conference. Because they're built for -- from my eyes, they're built to last a few years. So we'll see."

There has never been a more talented team than these Warriors, who went 16-1 in the playoffs and blew out the Cavaliers twice before being seriously challenged in the Finals. Eventually Golden State will have to make tough decisions about its roster because of financial concerns, but it will likely bring back essentially the same team next season. Did Cleveland show enough in the last three games -- the heartbreaking loss in Game 3, the offensive explosion in Game 4, the relatively close clincher -- to convince the organization that this roster can beat the Warriors in a seven-game series? What does James think about it?

"I'm not the GM of the team," James said. "I'm not in the front office, but I know our front office is going to continue to try to put our ball club, put our franchise in a position where we can compete for a championship year in and year out. Like I said, teams and franchises are going to be trying to figure out ways that they can put personnel together, the right group of guys together to be able to hopefully compete against this team. They're assembled as good as you can assemble, and I played against some really, really good teams that was assembled perfectly, and they're right up there. So we will see."

The Cavs should be proud of how they played, but there is undeniably some degree of distance between them and the champions. The conundrum is that it is not clear exactly how far away Cleveland is, and there is no simple solution when it comes to closing the gap. For this reason, there are several big questions surrounding the team this summer. One of them is the simple matter of who will be in charge of trying to improve the roster -- general manager David Griffin has yet to agree to a new contract with the organization.

When James chose to return to his hometown team, he could not have seen Golden State coming. Nobody did. He decided to team up with Kyrie Irving, he recruited Kevin Love and, immediately, the Cavs were contenders. Most of the rest of the roster has been turned over since then, and they changed coaches midseeason before winning last year's title, but there could still be more changes coming. Everybody is trying to mimic the Warriors' unpredictability on offense and versatility on defense, and Cleveland might need to come at them with a slightly different look next time. James, who averaged 33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the Finals, could hardly have been better, so when he does sit down and look at his situation, he should probably be thinking about team composition.