LeBron explains why 'The Price is Right' inspired his new game show 'The Wall'

From producing a documentary about Muhammad Ali to possibly starring in a sequel to "Space Jam," LeBron James has a variety of off-the-court pursuits. Basically all of James' business ventures that are entertainment-based are through his company SpringHill Entertainment, which created a game show hosted by Chris Hardwick on NBC called "The Wall."

The show recently debuted and is basically just a giant game of Plinko, a staple on "The Price is Right." The similarities between the two games are purposeful as James was inspired by the classic TV game show, something he watched regularly growing up.

From Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon:

"I watched 'The Price is Right' a lot," James said. "My mother watched it all the time and we only had one TV so at the end of the day, you watched what your mother watched. Including 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and 'All My Children.' So whatever mom was watching, I had to watch. So, 'The Price is Right' was one of them, 'Jeopardy,' all those shows that came on. So, yes, absolutely."

Based on James' quote, how has he not yet been a celebrity guest on "The Price is Right?"

The show's current host, Drew Carey, is from Cleveland, too, so it seems like a natural fit for James to be a contestant. But perhaps that is something that can and should happen this summer.