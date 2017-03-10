LeBron gets 50th triple-double, but Pistons get big win over slumping Cavs: Takeaways

On Wednesday night, the top team in the Western Conference went down as the Golden State Warriors fell to the Boston Celtics . On Thursday, despite nearly a dozen dunks from LeBron James , the top team in the Eastern Conference followed suit, with the Cleveland Cavaliers losing to the Detroit Pistons 106-101.

Here are a few takeaways from what was an important victory for Stan Van Gundy’s Pistons.

Pistons help themselves in playoff race

First off, let’s talk about the impact the game has on the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. For Detroit, there’s no downplaying how important of a victory this was. The win moves the Pistons to 32-33, and at least for now, have sole possession of the 7-seed, moving a half-game ahead of the Bulls. The win also puts them a full game up on the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, who are both barely on the outside looking in. There’s still a month-plus left in the regular season, but the teams at the bottom of the East are starting to get into must-win territory. The Pistons picking up an upset victory over the Cavaliers is absolutely vital at this point in the year.

As for the Cavs, they are still in possession of the top seed, but their third loss in a row means their margin is only two games over the Celtics. They’re still favorites to secure home-court advantage in the East, but losing games to the likes of the Pistons will make that task more difficult.

Cavs’ slump continues

This is the Cavs’ third straight loss, and their fifth in their last seven games. Just nine days into March, they’ve already lost more games than they did in all of February. Now, Kevin Love is still out, and they did sit LeBron and Kyrie Irving last Saturday when they lost the first of a home and home to Miami. But still, coach Tyronn Lue has to be disappointed. These are games Cleveland should be taking care of. It’s understandable to lose focus and drop a few winnable games late in the season, but Cavs have both the Celtics and Wizards breathing down their neck, and can’t afford to keep playing like this. Luckily, they have a trip to Orlando coming up this weekend, which should cure their losing ways.

LeBron shows why he’s in forefront of MVP discussion

James was unbelievable Thursday night, dunking all over the Pistons on the way to a very impressive triple-double, the 50th in of his career. He shot 12-of-22 from the field, finishing with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to become just the seventh player in NBA history to reach 50 career triple-doubles.

LeBron James ; 50th career triple-double. 7th player in NBA history with at least 50 career triple-doubles. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 10, 2017

While the MVP discussion has picked up in recent days, most of the talk has been about Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard. Tonight, even though the Cavaliers lost, LeBron reminded everyone that, as always, he belongs at the forefront of the conversation. His greatness has become expected at this point, but there should be no mistake: what he did Thursday night was MVP-caliber stuff.

J.R. Smith has serious rust to shake off

Even though his first basket back from injury was an impressive triple from the deep corner , J.R. Smith struggled in his return to action Thursday night. He was just 1-for-9 from the field in 19 minutes, scoring only three points. Anyone who misses 30-plus games is going to be rusty when they first get back, but especially when the injury involves the shooting hand. J.R.’s thumb may be fully healed, but it’s going to take him a while to feel comfortable catching and shooting again.