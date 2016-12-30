LeBron gives himself an 'F' despite near-triple-double effort in Cavs' win over Celtics

Establishing their dominance over the Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated their Eastern Conference counterpart 124-118 on Thursday. Cleveland's Big 3 was sensational in the win as Kyrie Irving scored 32 points, Kevin Love had 30 points and LeBron James nearly had a triple-double with 23 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

But despite the Cavs winning and his excellent stat line, James was not thrilled after the game. Focusing on his negatives like missing four free-throws and turning the ball over eight times, James told reporters that he deserves an F for his performance.

From the Akron Beacon Journal's Jason Lloyd:

James was especially critical of his play to the point he graded himself an "F" for the game and addressed his play with his teammates. He had 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds - but also had eight turnovers and shot just 3-of-7 from the free-throw line. "I think I was horrible tonight. In every facet of the game, I was just pretty bad and it's unacceptable," James said. "I was just not concentrating on the game so it's not always about the statistics. It's about how I go out and I approach the game. I was happy that I got two All-Stars alongside me and I was able to carry us to a win."

James may be a bit hyperbolic here but his eight turnovers tied a season-high for him while Cleveland as a team had 18 turnovers, so he did have the majority of them. However, he still shot 50 percent from the field and nearly recorded a triple-double while also blocking three shots.

As one of the league's best players, James holds himself up to a higher standard than most. He demands greatness from himself and his teammates, which is a reason why the Cavs are one of the top teams in the league and were able to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals last season.