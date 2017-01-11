LeBron James' advice to new Cavs acquisition Kyle Korver: 'Shoot the ball'
LeBron told the recently added sharpshooter he has the green light every time he gets the ball
Getting traded to the Cavs from the Hawks in a deal for Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and a first-round pick on Saturday, Kyle Korver has yet to play for his new team. But against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Korver will officially play his first game as a member of the Cavaliers. And if Korver has any nerves about playing for the Cavs, he will just need to heed the simple advice of his new teammate LeBron James -- "shoot the ball every time you get it."
It may not be sage advice, but that's the first thing James told Korver when he joined the Cavs.
From Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon:
LeBron James said "the first thing I told him when he walked into the locker room the other day was, 'If you want to fit in, shoot the ball every time you get it.'
"Shoot the ball as soon as it touches your hands," James said. "Shoot it. We don't care."
James said he's watched about 25 minutes of clips on Korver, who is in his 14th season, to see "where he likes the ball, how he likes the ball, if he likes it low, if he likes it high, if he likes the seams, no seams.
Korver is shooting 40.9 percent from deep this season and will surely be even more accurate playing in Cleveland's system. Just by playing alongside James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving will create a plethora of wide-open opportunities for Korver. James is well aware of this, which is why he studied film of Korver for 25 minutes to learn the shooter's habits.
And if James used his free time to watch clips of Korver, then the one-time All-Star should return the favor by following LeBron's advice to a T.
