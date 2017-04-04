LeBron James backs Cavaliers GM David Griffin for a new contract this summer

LeBron James is often described in only semi-joking terms as the GM of the Cavaliers. And while James does wield an incredible amount of power, the man who actually is in charge of basketball operations, David Griffin, has a contract expiring this summer. On Monday, the King made it clear the he feels Griffin should be retained.

From ESPN:

`”It makes no sense why he shouldn’t get an extension,” James recently told ESPN. “He’s pulled every move -- he’s tried to make every move happen -- to better this team to be able to compete for a championship. So we wouldn’t be in this position, obviously, without him and without the guys that are here -- from the coaching staff to the players to Griff. He’s been a big piece of it.”

James went on to rattle off the moves that Griffin implemented midseason during each of the past three years to give the Cavs a facelift.

“He went out, we needed some interior help, he went out and got Timo [Timofey Mozgov],” James told ESPN of the deal Griffin struck in January 2015. “We needed some perimeter defense, some perimeter shooting, he made a trade to be able to get Swish [J.R. Smith] and Shump [Shumpert]. And that was the start of it. We needed more interior depth, he got Perk [Kendrick Perkins]. We got guys. We brought guys in. We needed some more athletic wings, he made a move, I don’t know how he finagled it to get RJ [Jefferson] here. And so on and so on ...

“I mean, all the guys that are here. We wanted a stretch-4 to help Kev out, we make a trade to get Channing [Frye]. I mean, I can name all the pieces that he’s been able to [acquire].”