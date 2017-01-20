LeBron James can't stop himself when it comes to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

Although he has never played for him, LeBron James believes Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the greatest of all time.

James said this back in August, when he left the door open to play for Team USA in the future so he could be coached by Popovich. And the Cavaliers superstar reiterated his stance on Popovich on Thursday.

From ESPN's Brian Windhorst:

"I think he's the greatest coach of all time," James said Thursday, echoing comments he made last summer. "You have to be sharp, mentally and physically, when you go against his ballclub. If you were an NFL player, it's probably the same as going against a [Bill] Belichick team," James said after scoring 21 points with 15 assists and nine rebounds in a 118-103 win over the Phoenix Suns. "What they're going to do, they're going to do and you have to try to figure it out." ... "To be able to do what he's done where the basketball has changed so much and he's been able to have a growth mindset and change with the game [is impressive]," James said. "We went from a league where it was inside out, where every time you came down it was throw it to the big, and then it goes to every time down pick-and-roll, and then it goes to every time down shoot a 3."

Fans of Red Auerbach and Phil Jackson might disagree, but James has faced Pop and the Spurs in the Finals three times, developing a keen understanding of the coach's genius. Popovich likely would credit much of his success to Tim Duncan, but he's made six Finals appearances and won five championships. Popovich also won the Coach of the Year award three times, is the ninth coach to ever win more than 1,000 games and only Jackson has a higher career win percentage.