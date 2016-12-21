LeBron James climbs up NBA's all-time scoring list for third time this season

James passed Moses Malone for eighth on all-time scoring list

For the third time this season, LeBron James has made NBA scoring history.

Scoring on a putback in the opening minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, LeBron James passed Moses Malone for eighth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

The basket put James at 27,409 points for his career. It took Malone 20 seasons to achieve that mark. James was able to score that many points in 14 seasons.

James started the season 11th on the all-time scoring list but quickly climbed up the ranks. He surpassed Hakeem Olajuwon for 10th on Nov. 2 and then moved past Elgin Hayes for ninth on Dec. 10.

Next up for LeBron is former teammate Shaquille O'Neal, who is seventh overall with 28,569 points. This might be tough for James to do this season despite his 25.0 scoring average. And with fewer than 60 games left in the season, it seems unlikely that James will pass O'Neal.

But while James might need to wait till next year to keep climbing up the all-time scoring list, surpassing three NBA legends in one season is yet another reminder LeBron continues to be one of the best players in the league's history.

