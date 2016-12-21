LeBron James climbs up NBA's all-time scoring list for third time this season
James passed Moses Malone for eighth on all-time scoring list
For the third time this season, LeBron James has made NBA scoring history.
Scoring on a putback in the opening minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, LeBron James passed Moses Malone for eighth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
.@KingJames passed Moses Malone on all-time scoring list (now 8th) with this bucket! pic.twitter.com/Lps0ofYrlA— NBA TV (@NBATV) December 21, 2016
The basket put James at 27,409 points for his career. It took Malone 20 seasons to achieve that mark. James was able to score that many points in 14 seasons.
James started the season 11th on the all-time scoring list but quickly climbed up the ranks. He surpassed Hakeem Olajuwon for 10th on Nov. 2 and then moved past Elgin Hayes for ninth on Dec. 10.
Next up for LeBron is former teammate Shaquille O'Neal, who is seventh overall with 28,569 points. This might be tough for James to do this season despite his 25.0 scoring average. And with fewer than 60 games left in the season, it seems unlikely that James will pass O'Neal.
But while James might need to wait till next year to keep climbing up the all-time scoring list, surpassing three NBA legends in one season is yet another reminder LeBron continues to be one of the best players in the league's history.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Warriors vs. Nets: How to watch
Golden State looks to keep its winning streak going
-
LOOK: Cousins makes young fan's day
Mercurial Kings big man greets a young fan on the kid's birthday before a game at Utah
-
LOOK: Kobe posts photo of baby daughter
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's new daughter is named Bianka
-
Cousins needs to be traded right now
DeMarcus Cousins is on a never-ending downward spiral in Sacramento
-
'Uncle Dirk' brings cheer to children
You will want to read this heartwarming story about Dirk Nowitzki's frequent visits to the...
-
WATCH: Delly gets ring, mobbed by Cavs
The Cavaliers properly welcomed Delly back to Cleveland and almost knocked out their GM
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre