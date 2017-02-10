LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul take Oakley's side in Knicks fiasco

The New York Knicks may have doubled down on their allegations against Charles Oakley, but they do not have public opinion on their side. Oakley not only has the support of a great many Knicks fans, he has the support of stars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul. The three of them, all close friends with New York star Carmelo Anthony, expressed their displeasure with Oakley being ejected from Madison Square Garden and arrested on Wednesday.

Paul took issue with the rude and condescending way the Knicks' publicly encouraged Oakley to "get some help."

Hope that he gets some help soon? Not the right way to portray Oak...always had my back and the realest person our league has seen #UncleOak — Chris Paul (@CP3) February 9, 2017

Wade warned other players that their organizations could turn on them after years of service, encouraging them to "#StayWoke."

10years!!! 10 years Oak gave everything he had for this organization and the image everyone will be left with won't be this picture. It will be the imagine of him being taken down to the ground last night in the same arena he gave his all 2 as a player by the guards! This Could happen to any of us!!! #StayWoke We are not above this treatment! A photo posted by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:02am PST

James called him a "legend."

Mood!! #Legend A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

This is the most direct example of how the dysfunction in New York affects the franchise's standing in the league. Players privately discuss all of the league's drama just like fans do, but here are three future Hall of Famers who have no qualms with calling the organization out publicly for how it treated a former player. The Knicks have not earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to this sort of dispute, and it would be foolish to think this doesn't matter when it comes to free agency.