WATCH: LeBron James having his own personal dunk contest against Pistons

Why would The King ever do the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest when he can show out when it really counts?

Everyone has always wanted to see LeBron James take part in the Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend, but unfortunately it has never come to pass. Luckily, he’s pretty good at throwing down in-game dunks -- something he proved for the 847th time Thursday night against the Pistons

The Cavaliers and Pistons are still in the second quarter, but LeBron has already rocked the rim five different times. Let’s take a look at a few of the best efforts. 

First, there was LeBron showing off his elite strength as he rumbled past the defense for a towering one-handed slam. 

Just a minute later, he took a nifty pass from his buddy Kyrie Irving and hammered home a thunderous two-handed effort. 

But he was far from done, as he then showed off his post moves, spinning past the defense for a baseline slam. 

We are all so lucky to be alive at the same time as LeBron James. 

