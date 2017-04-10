LeBron James, NBA players react to Russell Westbrook's triple-double record

You know you’re at the top of your field when you’ve won the respect of your peers. Judging by the reaction on Sunday, Russell Westbrook is definitely at the top of his field.

Westbrook set the NBA record for triple-doubles in a season by notching his 42nd in a 106-105 victory against the Denver Nuggets. He finished with 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists ... and he also hit the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer .

NBA players, LeBron James included, were tuned into the action and took to social media to congratulate Westbrook after his tremendous accomplishment.

wow russ. give that man the mvp. — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) April 9, 2017

Russ MVP bro. 👀 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 9, 2017

Congrats @russwest44 ! Never thought in my lifetime I would see a person avg a triple double.. while leading the nba in SCORING. #MVP WOW. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 9, 2017

Russ for MVP lol — Evan Turner (@thekidet) April 9, 2017

Russ gotta win MVP man ..... — Archie Goodwin (@A1Laflare10) April 9, 2017

Is it a video game or real life? #RussellWestbrook #NBA — Ronny Turiaf (@Ronny_Turiaf) April 9, 2017

Came outta the same high school. What a way for the bro to go down in history 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 @russwest44 A post shared by D.Wright (@delonwright) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Westbrook clearly has the players’ vote for MVP. We’ll just have to see whom the media picks.