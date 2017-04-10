LeBron James, NBA players react to Russell Westbrook's triple-double record
Almost everyone in the NBA was in awe of Russ on Sunday
You know you’re at the top of your field when you’ve won the respect of your peers. Judging by the reaction on Sunday, Russell Westbrook is definitely at the top of his field.
Westbrook set the NBA record for triple-doubles in a season by notching his 42nd in a 106-105 victory against the Denver Nuggets. He finished with 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists ... and he also hit the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer .
NBA players, LeBron James included, were tuned into the action and took to social media to congratulate Westbrook after his tremendous accomplishment.
Westbrook clearly has the players’ vote for MVP. We’ll just have to see whom the media picks.
