LeBron James on Michael Jordan: 'There's no similarities in our game at all'

LeBron James turns 32 on Friday, and there are no signs of him becoming any less dominant. He's not quite as explosive as he was when he came into the league, but when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals last year, his all-around play was as brilliant as the league has ever seen. On Thursday, a reporter asked James if he had studied how Michael Jordan had adapted at this point in his career -- Jordan won three straight titles and two Most Valuable Player awards after his 33rd birthday.

"No, I haven't," James told reporters, "because our games are so different. He was much more of a scorer. And at that point, did a lot of post work at that point in time. But our games are just different. His body is different. My body is different than his. So it's just, you recognize the dominance that someone had at that age. At that age, you recognize the dominance. But there's no similarities in our game at all."

Even the turnaround fadeaway jumper?

"No, it's different," James said. "He had much more lift in his fadeaway than mine. That was definitely a go-to move of his, but nah. Our games are completely different."

LeBron James wears No. 23, but plays much differently than MJ. USATSI

