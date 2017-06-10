LeBron James passes Magic Johnson for most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history

Cavaliers star LeBron James has been compared to a lot of players throughout his NBA career, but none has been a better comparison than Magic Johnson. Their incredible passing ability, skill to play any position, and do-everything attitude has made them two of the most versatile athletes to ever play the game.

They also played in a lot of NBA Finals. Johnson had eight triple-doubles in the Finals before his career was cut short. In Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Warriors, James finally passed him with nine. He pulled down a rebound in the middle of a strong performance to keep Golden State at bay, and amidst the insanity of the game it almost went unnoticed that he had passed an all-time great.

LeBron finished the game with 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, giving him the most NBA Finals triple-doubles of all time.

LeBron has passed Magic. pic.twitter.com/zoUyoQBlob — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 10, 2017

Congratulations to Lebron James for becoming the King of Triple Doubles for the NBA Finals with 9 and breaking my record. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 10, 2017

James' triple-double helped the Cavs win Game 4 and force the series back to the Bay Area for Game 5. It's also another accolade in his incredible career. As his legacy continues to cement itself, more and more he will be compared to Magic. This is something James will always have over him.

James now goes back on the road looking to add more to his legacy. Nobody has ever come down from a 3-0 deficit before. He led the only team to ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals. If he somehow pulls off this one then that will be even more history under his belt.