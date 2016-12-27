LeBron James racks up another sports award for leading Cavs to championship

LeBron James was named AP Male Athlete of Year for 2016

LeBron James continues to reap the rewards of leading the Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals against the Warriors and in the process ending the city of Cleveland's 52-year championship drought.

Already Sports Illustrated's 2016 Sportsman of the Year, James was named the AP Male Athlete of the Year on Thursday. James edged out Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps for the award, earning 24 first-place votes.

This is the second time James has won the award, having previously received the honor in 2013. The only other NBA player to ever win AP Male Athlete of the Year more than once is Michael Jordan, which is quite apropos as James is chasing his legacy.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories