LeBron James racks up another sports award for leading Cavs to championship
LeBron James was named AP Male Athlete of Year for 2016
LeBron James continues to reap the rewards of leading the Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals against the Warriors and in the process ending the city of Cleveland's 52-year championship drought.
Already Sports Illustrated's 2016 Sportsman of the Year, James was named the AP Male Athlete of the Year on Thursday. James edged out Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps for the award, earning 24 first-place votes.
This is the second time James has won the award, having previously received the honor in 2013. The only other NBA player to ever win AP Male Athlete of the Year more than once is Michael Jordan, which is quite apropos as James is chasing his legacy.
