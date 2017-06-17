LeBron James responds to Draymond Green: 'My name is in your head. I love that'

Days after the Golden State Warriors clinched the 2017 NBA championship with their Game 5 victory on Monday night, LeBron James and Draymond Green are still going at it, as they've taken their rivalry to the media.

During the Warriors' celebratory parade on Thursday, LeBron and Draymond feuded on Instagram, and Draymond made fun of LeBron's comments that he's never played on a superteam, saying "you started the superteam bro!"

Now, LeBron has fired back, addressing Draymond's comments on Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye's podcast. First, he defended himself against starting the superteam idea, and then followed that up by saying he likes that he's still on the Warriors' minds even after they won. Via ESPN:

"No," James said when Green's superteam comments came up in the episode released Friday. "No. I mean in 2003, the Lakers combined Karl Malone, Gary Payton, Shaq and Kobe. And in '96, when Jordan was retired, the Rockets joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler all on the same team. "But I don't look at it as ... I definitely didn't start the superteam, if that's what he's trying to say. But I just feel like that it's great that on the day you're celebrating your championship, my likeness and my name is in your head. I love that."

*Extremely WWE crowd voice*

OK, look, I know we have the NBA Draft and free agency stuff coming up, and there's reportedly a blockbuster trade about to go down, but I'm extremely here for LeBron and Draymond just going back and forth at each other all offseason long.