LeBron James reveals which NBA legends he'd want on his 3-on-3 Olympic team

Cavaliers star LeBron James has already said that it's unlikely that he'll play in the new 3-on-3 Olympic basketball tournament, but that doesn't mean he hasn't thought about who he'd like to have as teammates. And apparently, it's not even close.

According to the AP:

LeBron James knows who his dream teammates would be in a 3-on-3 competition at the 2020 Olympics -- Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Jordan and Johnson's names came to James without any hesitation when asked by The Associated Press which past greats he would like to play with. The Cavaliers star was a bit more reserved when he came to picking present day players. "I don't know, I have to think about it," James said.

A 3-on-3 team of LeBron, Jordan and Magic is downright scary right now, let alone when all three players were in their primes. With Magic and LeBron's combination of size and passing ability put together with Jordan's 1-on-1 scoring ability, defense and elite competitiveness, it would be hard for any other threesome to get within 20 points.

Alas, we'll never see these guys together -- at least not in the Olympics. Maybe they can get together for some charity event or something now that LeBron has put the idea in all of our heads.