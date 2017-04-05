LeBron James runs double-digit streak to 788 games, passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The last time LeBron James scored fewer than 10 points in a game was over 10 years ago, back on January 5, 2007, in the Cavaliers’ 95-87 victory against the Bucks. On that night, LeBron went only 3 for 13 from the floor, finishing with 8 points, five rebounds, and nine assists. HIs teammates alongside him in the starting lineup that day, were Eric Snow, Larry Hughes, Drew Gooden and Zydrunas Ilgauskas, none of whom is still in the NBA.

Since then, LeBron has put up at least 10 points in every single game he has played.

Which, as of 2:49 in the second quarter Tuesday night, is 788 of them. After grabbing a rebound, LeBron went the length of the floor, weaving through a quartet of Magic defenders to lay the ball in with his left hand.

With the continuation of the streak Tuesday night, LeBron has now passed Kareem Abdual-Jabbar for second place on the NBA’s all-time list for consecutive games with at least 10-plus points. Now, only Michael Jordan, who scored in double figures in 866 games in a row, is ahead of LeBron.

Most Consecutive Games With 10+ Points - NBA History



Michael Jordan 866

LeBron James 788



This is an incredible achievement, and yet another reminder of just how great LeBron has been throughout his career.