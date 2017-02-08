LeBron James says President Trump's order on refugees 'divides and excludes people'

By openly campaigning for Hillary Clinton before the 2016 presidential election, LeBron James made it abundantly clear that he is not a fan of President Donald Trump. James and several members of the Cavaliers are even refusing to stay in any Trump-branded hotels. So it should come as no surprise that, like other members of the NBA community, James is strongly against the President's executive order that temporarily banned U.S. travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, James blasted the President's travel order, saying it was against American values:

As protests continue to rage over President Trump's ban on immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries, James has calibrated his message to encourage peaceful dissent through free speech. "I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people," he says. "I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it."

James is not the first to comment on the president's executive order. Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich were especially critical as was Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy. Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry expressed similar sentiments. And Luol Deng, whose family fled South Sudan as refugees when he was a child, is also strongly against the president's travel ban.