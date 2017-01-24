LeBron James takes to Twitter a day after ripping the Cavs' 'top-heavy' roster

LeBron James said the Cleveland Cavaliers were "top-heavy as s---" on Monday, telling reporters that he has "no time to waste" and hopes the organization isn't satisfied. James, clearly frustrated by the Cavaliers' fifth loss in seven games, a 124-122 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans (without Anthony Davis) in which he played 44 minutes and registered a triple-double, was sending a message to the front office that it needed to make a move to acquire another playmaker as soon as possible.

A day later, James tweeted that he's not upset with management. This was curious after saying that the "f---ing grind of the regular season" is tough "when you don't have bodies."

I not mad or upset at management cause Griff and staff have done a great job, I just feel we still need to improve in order to repeat... — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

if that's what we wanna do. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

I love the "if that's what we wanna do" part. Of course that's what the Cavs want to do. Cleveland general manager David Griffin has spoken many times about the pressure the front office is under and the responsibility he has to maximize James' chances to win more championships. In each of the past three years since James returned, the Cavs have improved with midseason trades, including the addition of Kyle Korver earlier this month. Griffin has said he's not done this year.

James' frustration is understandable. In all likelihood, Cleveland will have to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals again, and their paths back there will have been completely different. The Warriors added a future Hall of Famer in Kevin Durant, allowing their three other All-Stars to lighten their load offensively. They bring dependable veteran playmakers Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston off the bench every night. The Cavs, meanwhile, rely heavily on James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love to generate offense, and their backup point guard is rookie Kay Felder. Griffin has acknowledged that they need to get another playmaker, but it is naturally a more urgent proposition for James, especially with the team in somewhat of a rut.

After seeing the headlines, James probably wanted to walk his comments back a bit, even if his thoughts on what the team needs to do haven't really changed. His public pressure certainly doesn't help Cleveland's leverage, and it's not as if Griffin's front office is unaware of the team's issues. It's nice that James (sort of) clarified the situation, but you can't blame anybody for reporting that he was mad on Monday. He was.