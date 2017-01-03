LeBron offers support and encouragement for Jrue Holiday through tough times

Jrue Holiday has had a rough couple of years, despite being a highly paid athlete. (It turns out that money actually isn't everything.) Most recently his wife Lauren Holiday had brain surgery this fall to remove a tumor, while she was pregnant with the couple's daughter. The situation forced Holiday to be away from the court for several months, but in the end, his wife is recovering well and his daughter is healthy.

Holiday told ESPN that a lot of players have expressed their support for him and his family, most notably Cavaliers star LeBron James, whose comments were enlightening regarding how the players see their fraternity.

"When we heard about it, me and my family and my wife heard about it, we were in L.A. at the time in the offseason and we automatically had a prayer for her," James told ESPN of Holiday's situation. "This is a brotherhood, no matter if you're on the same team or not, this is a fraternity. Our league is a fraternity. Any time someone's family is going through a situation like that, you just hope the greater God above is looking out for him. So, I couldn't wait to actually see him today." "Once the ball is tipped, you're going to go out and compete ... [but] family comes before anything," James said. "Obviously to him, family means more than anything," Holiday told ESPN. "And the same thing for me. So, the fact that they've been praying and supporting my wife is a blessing to me. "To know that this league and somebody of his caliber and the effect that he has on the game like he does can really have support for my family is awesome."

Source: Jrue Holiday touched by support from LeBron James, around the league.

This is the undercurrent that creates a conflict in modern sports philosophy regarding how players interact with one another. Old school pundits and players long for the days of unbridled tribalism and hatred between teams, with the central idea that because you are currently paid by one organization, all representatives of other organizations must be met with scorn.

LeBron James had words of support for Jrue Holiday. USTASI

Modern players, due to not only having played together in AAU circuits and the like, but also because of an evolving sense of community and shared values, tend to reject that premise and support one another, hang out together, have friendships and relationships that cross team boundaries. Things like Holiday's case are an exception given his circumstances, but they're also indicative of how the players really regard one another. The hatred, the hard fouls, the trash talk, it's all for show. At the end of the day the players regard one another as members of the same collective who are the only ones to know what it's like to live this NBA life, and that creates a bond.

The benefits of that, whatever the cost to sport narratives, include a man having a hard year with serious health implications for his family feeling more supported. It's hard to argue that's not a good thing.