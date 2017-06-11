LeBron, other NBA stars reportedly unlikely to compete in Olympic 3-on-3 basketball

As awesome as it would be, it sounds like it's not going to happen

When 3-on-3 basketball was officially added to the lineup for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, visions of LeBron James-Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant triple-alley-oops danced through our heads.

Unfortunately, it appears unlikely that we'll get to see those three, or any other NBA superstars, participate in the three-on-three competition.

LeBron said he thinks the tournament will be great for the game, but admitted that he'd probably sit out for three-on-three, saying it's not really his thing.

OK, we're not buying the faux humility with the "I'm not very good in a 3-on-3 thing" here, LeBron. Just say you don't want to do it -- don't pretend like you're suddenly going look like you've never played basketball before.

This is definitely a disappointing development -- we all hoped to see NBA stars play 3-on-3 -- but it's not exactly a surprise. The biggest stars will be competing in the 5-on-5 tournament anyway, and others probably won't want to risk injury for what amounts to a glorified "Hoop it Up" trophy.

But we still have three years, so let's not lose all hope just yet.

