LeBron reportedly made guests step over a Steph Curry dummy at Halloween party

As evidenced by Sunday's thrilling Christmas day matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, the two teams are in the midst of a full-on rivalry -- which has led to some amusing banter and actions from both sides.

Like LeBron James' Halloween party, where the festivities' central theme was all about how the Warriors gave up a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

And while that party is now two months old, with the Cavs beating the Warriors 109-108 on Christmas, a new interesting factoid about yet another trolling decoration has come to light. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James' party had a dummy dressed up like Stephen Curry that guests had to step over, otherwise they couldn't enter:

Back in October, at James' Halloween party that made headlines for its mock tombstones that memorialized the Warriors' lost 3-1 Finals lead, sources told ESPN.com there was even a dummy dressed up like Curry on the floor of the haunted house that guests had no choice but to walk over when they arrived to get to the party.



Add the Curry dummy to the long list of 3-1 jokes that James was making through his decorations at the party. From a 3-1 drum set to tombstone shaped cookies that said R.I.P. Curry and Klay Thompson, the party was an internet meme come to life and James and his teammates reveled in it. The party became such a big deal that Thompson aloofly commented on it , seemingly not understanding what the cookies with his name on them actually meant.

This has all been a not-so-subtle reminder that James considers himself to be the best player in the league (which he very well may be), but the Curry dummy was perhaps the best decoration from LeBron's Halloween party. But you have to wonder what Cavs coach Tyronn Lue thinks about it, especially since he doesn't have the most pleasant of memories when it comes to step overs.