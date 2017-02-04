LeBron says he wants Carmelo Anthony to be happy, with the Knicks or 'elsewhere'

The Knicks face the Cavaliers Saturday night in the midst of a swirl of trade rumors. New York wants to move Carmelo Anthony and Cleveland is one of the few places he'll waive his no-trade clause for. But Cleveland isn't looking to give up major assets for him; Kevin Love is by all accounts off the table, as Cleveland.com reports the Cavs have "absolutely no intention" of dealing him.

Still, there's a relationship between LeBron James and Anthony that has been there since the two were draft prospects. James was asked about the drama surrounding Melo on Saturday before their matchup, and James said he just wants his long-time friend to be happy.

"I just want the best for my friend, no matter what it is," James told reporters in Cleveland before the Cavaliers traveled to New York for their game against the Knicks on Saturday night. "If [Anthony's] there in New York or if not, I just want the best for him. I want him to be happy. "The game comes very easy to you when you're happy where you are. If he's happy in New York, maybe he wants to be elsewhere. I'm not sure. He's done a lot for that franchise. He did a lot for the Denver franchise as well. We'll see what happens."

There's some stuff in there. "Maybe he wants to be elsewhere" is kind of a fun little quote. You have to assume Anthony and James have spoken about their situation. James is in a tough spot. He knows what Kevin Love has brought to the Cavaliers, and that his performance in last year's playoffs helped them win the title. There's loyalty there. But Anthony is James' friend, and James has shown partiality to such players in the past.

If James wants him there, and he's willing to have Love moved for him, the Cavaliers will probably make that deal, even if they feel uneasy about it. But from all accounts, James doesn't want to have to make that decision. He knows the Cavaliers need another guard, and another rim protector. Anthony is neither one. Anthony is a ball-dominant scorer with questionable defense. He's like Kevin Love, only not as efficient, worse at rebounding, and with more ego. That's not a bad thing, Anthony's a premier scorer and a bunch of teams (that he won't approve a trade to) could really use him. He makes Memphis, Charlotte and OKC a contender. But he doesn't do much for Cleveland, which is why the situation is awkward.

As for their head-to-head matchup Saturday, James is 16-12 all-time against Melo, averaging more points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks than Anthony.