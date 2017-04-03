LeBron takes blame for shouting match with Thompson: 'I have to do a better job'

The best NBA teammates always say they’re like brothers, and there’s one thing that brothers know how to do ... fight.

The Cavaliers pulled off a thrilling 135-130 double-overtime win over the Pacers on Sunday, but it wasn’t all fun and games. One moment getting a lot of attention came when LeBron James and Tristan Thompson got into a shouting match on the court, which carried over to the sideline.

I say “shouting match,” but it actually wasn’t much of a match at all. It was mostly Thompson airing out LeBron:

Tristan Thompson was yelling at LeBron James the same way LeBron used to yell at Mario Chalmers. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vrBT01KanG — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) April 3, 2017

We all know teammates get into scuffles during games, but to see something so overt involving the game’s best player was striking -- particularly since LeBron was the one getting yelled at.

After the game, James took full responsibility for the dust-up, saying he sparked the tension by calling out Thompson on the court:

“I have to do a better job of not showing up my teammates out on the floor. I had the right intentions in my mind, but I had the wrong intentions come out of my mouth. I take full responsibility for that as the leader of the team. So I got to be a lot better at that and be able to keep that in-house in the locker room and when we’re watching film.”

.@KingJames addresses his in-game argument with @RealTristan13 and his commitment to his @cavs' teammates moving forward. pic.twitter.com/ICFMv3sRqe — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 3, 2017

Thompson was also ready to move on from the incident after the game, saying, “We’re family. Little miscommunication in the huddle. Move forward. We’re family. We’ve got each other’s back always.”

The Cavs won, but it took two overtimes against a Pacers team that likely will be the East’s No. 7 or No. 8 seed in the playoffs, if they make it. Cleveland’s defensive struggles continued, as they had absolutely no answer for Paul George down the stretch.

Teams fight all the time, so let’s not make too much of a big deal out of this, but it’s definitely going to be shown during the “Cavaliers implosion lowlight reel” if they somehow take an early exit from the playoffs.