LeBron wants Cavs to add Derrick Williams long-term: 'We're lucky to have him'

LeBron James wanted the Cleveland Cavaliers to add a playmaker off the bench, so players like Lance Stephenson, Jordan Farmar, Kirk Hinrich and Mario Chalmers were brought in for a workout. Afterward, it looked like the Cavs would be adding Farmar but instead Cleveland went a different route by signing Derrick Williams, who had been waived by by the Heat, to a 10-day contract.

Williams has played well for the Cavs in two games and is averaging 9.5 points in 21 minutes. He has also done enough to impress James already as the Cavs superstar wants Cleveland to sign Williams to a long-term deal.

From ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

"We hope that this is a long-term thing," James said of Williams after the Cavs' 125-109 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. "Obviously, we know that he's on a 10-day contract, but we believe it's going to be long-term." ... "We're happy to have him," James said. "It's not many places you're going to find a 6-[foot]-8 wing with athleticism like that at 25. So we're lucky to have him."

Williams was drafted No. 2 overall in 2011 but has been rather inconsistent throughout his career and the Cavs are the fifth team he's played for. He is a fine player, though, and at the very least is another healthy body for them. Perhaps more importantly, Williams is able to help give James some rest as the Cavs superstar is leading the league in minutes and is playing the most since he returned to Cleveland.

The Cavs likely could still use a playmaker off the bench, but for now Williams seems to be a decent addition for Cleveland. And if James wants Williams to be there long-term, than that will likely happen.