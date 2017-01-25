LeBron's on-court genius affords him license to whine all he wants; deal with it

LeBron James can't help himself, nor his overwhelming competitive nature. And when that competitive nature gets the best of him, it can manifest itself with a level of complaining and a lack of self-awareness that sometimes is hard to stomach.

This has always been the contradiction of the best basketball player on earth: The greatness that comes from having him on your team -- in your orbit, as a part of your professional world -- is accompanied by moments you would be willing to accept in few others.

That was on display Tuesday when -- with the Cavaliers riding five losses in seven games -- Cleveland woke up to LeBron James sharing his frustration: "It's been a s--- 2017 so far," he told local media.

No matter Cleveland has the fourth-best record (30-13) in the NBA and the best in the Eastern Conference.

He said this, too: "We're not better than last year, from a personnel standpoint ... we're a top-heavy team. I just hope that we're not satisfied as an organization. I just hope we're not satisfied. How hard it was to do that s---. I just hope we're not satisfied."

Missed in his lamentations and feeling sorry for himself were a few facts. First, Cleveland's payroll is nearly $128 million, the most in the NBA. The Cavs owe about $27 million in luxury tax, another high-water mark for the league. Not exactly signs of not being satisfied. Not exactly the stuff of an insouciant organization. And what moves they have made -- dealing Andrew Wiggins two years ago for Kevin Love, paying -- paying Tristan Thompson, re-signing J.R. Smith, all of them -- were made because LeBron James wanted them done.

This is an organization dominated by the whims and wants of LeBron James. They don't do anything, let alone spend as they have on the players they have, without their star's permission. General manager David Griffin, an ace at his job who LeBron threw under the bus this week, has done a masterful job with the game's ultimate mixed-blessing: The good and the ugly of having to manage one LeBron James.

Don't believe me? Ask David Blatt.

And you know what? It's worth it. Every headache, every unfair criticism, every outburst, every time LeBron insists on playing GM and then, when that leads to some trouble, blaming those who met his needs.

Because LeBron, when push comes to shove, is the best player on earth. As evidence, see the past two NBA Finals, where King James did indeed play like all-time basketball royalty. If you're a Cleveland Cavalier, that gleaming championship ring is a sporting miracle considering the long-simmering history of ineptitude for that city and organization. Until LeBron returned.

LeBron, like most geniuses, is a paradox and a lot to stomach. Take his follow up tweets, two of them that laid out in social-media clarity the two sides of the LeBron James coin.

"I not mad or upset at management cause Griff and staff have done a great job, I just feel we still need to improve in order to repeat ..."

A nice little walk back, right?

Wrong.

Because that Twitter ellipses led to this next tweet: "If that's what they want to do."

If that's what they want to do.

I think, LeBron, we're on safe ground assuming the Cavs want to repeat. Pretty sure that's why they have the league's highest payroll. Why they traded for Kyle Korver. Why Griffin recently threw himself in front of the bus you were driving, telling the press in response to another of your complaints, "if you don't capitalize on the years he has left, then shame on us."

No one in that organization is going to tell LeBron James: Look, dude, this is the team you have because this is the team you demanded.

Nor should they.

LeBron is special, an artist whose peculiarities you endure because what he creates on the floor is unmatched. He's the leader whose onerous ego you absorb because his greatness actually does match his high opinion of himself.

It took me a while to get this, covering him his first year in Miami, criticizing him over and over, then spending time with him in following years, trying to grasp his fascinating nuances. He is an all-time uber-talent, a whip-smart entrepreneur, a master of the game's history who understands his diminishing time to shape it. He's also an egomaniac who could not compete with Jordan for that lofty place in the game's echelon without that hubris -- but who, because he has so much arrogance, can also sometimes be stunningly unaware that an emperor complaining about his kingdom is really criticizing himself.

LeBron complaining about his team's roster takes a lot of chutzpah. Good. Cool. Who cares? Because his greatness truly makes it more than worth whatever you have to stomach to deal with such gall.