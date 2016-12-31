Like father, like son: Clippers' Doc and Austin Rivers get ejected against Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers and coach Doc Rivers were both ejected during the second quarter of their 140-116 loss against the Houston Rockets on Friday. With the Clippers trailing 55-33, Rivers drove to the basket and missed a layup. His momentum took him out of bounds, where he made contact with an official with his left arm. It wasn't much contact, but it was deemed to be intentional, so he was assessed a double-technical foul. Before leaving the floor, Austin protested the decision -- loudly -- and Doc stood on the sideline in disbelief.

"It is frustrating because it is not always black and white," Austin told reporters, via Bleacher Report's Maurice Bobb. "If you looked at the replay, you can see I didn't know he was behind me. I wouldn't do that on purpose.

After the next Rockets possession, the Clippers called timeout. Doc used the stoppage to talk to the referees, and he earned himself a double-technical foul, too.

You can understand Doc's frustration, based on both the call and what was happening in the game. This was just a nightmarish night for the Clippers -- they surrendered 74 points before halftime and Houston finished the game with a 70.1 percent true shooting percentage.