Like Kevin Durant, LeBron James blasts of NBA's Last Two Minute reports

Although the NBA announced in their Last Two Minute report that two calls went against the Warriors in their Christmas Day 109-108 loss to the Cavaliers, Kevin Durant found it detrimental. Durant profanely stated that the reports by the league are not helpful in any way and really only hurt officials.

It turns out LeBron James agrees with Durant, telling reporters on Wednesday that the league should just get rid of the reports.

From ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

"I'm not a fan of the two-minute report," James said after Cavs practice on Wednesday. "I think it discredits what the referees are doing for 48 minutes. If that's the case, you might as well do a 48-minute report. "It's not fair to the referees that you only talk about the final two minutes of the game and not the first 46. There's plays that's missed, there's plays that called throughout 48 minutes that don't get talked about. I don't think it's fair for the referees that people get to have their opinions or scrutinize referees for the last two minutes because it discredits what the rest of the game is about. The rest of the game is played, you have to play the first two minutes like the last two minutes."

If this sounds familiar, it's because James similarly criticized the league's Last Two Minute reports last season.

From ESPN's Mike Wallace:

"It changes absolutely nothing," James said after Friday's practice. "When they said they made a call or missed a call or a call should've been made in the last two minutes, I think it sends a bad message to our fans of thinking the game is only won in the last two minutes. "A play in the first quarter is just as important as a play in the last four seconds. That's how playoff basketball is played, that's how the game of basketball should be played. And I think for the youth, the kids that love the game so much, I don't think they should hear that, 'Oh, it's OK to talk about the last 2 minutes calls missed.' We should talk about the whole game, if that's the case, because the whole game matters. You miss an assignment in the first quarter, it can hurt you in the fourth quarter. So, I'm not fond of it all."

James and Durant are not alone in their distaste. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is also not a fan and even the National Basketball Referees Association wants the reports to be eliminated.

The league created the Last Two Minute reports to show some transparency and to showcase how right officials usually are. But they are instead viewed as a negative and used to criticize officials. Plus with players, coaches and fans constantly complaining about them, the reports are simply not serving their purpose or even being appreciated.

And now that James has weighed in twice. Keep in mind he got the league to make changes to the NBA app after one tweet, so perhaps the league will look at changing or eliminating these reports in the near future.