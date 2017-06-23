Lonzo Ball explains relationship with LaVar on draft night: 'My dad talks, I play'

Lonzo Ball got his wish when he was selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers during Thursday's NBA Draft, and the questions immediately started to fly about his outspoken father, LaVar.

Lonzo joined the CBS Sports Live Draft Special, and was asked by Evan Daniels how he juggles all of his responsibilities, including his father's constant dialogue with the media.

"It's always been the same. My dad talks, I play," Lonzo Ball said. "What he does doesn't really affect me. I just go out there and do what I love to do."

It's been quite a contrast to see the quiet, understated Lonzo alongside his boisterous father throughout the draft process, but clearly it's a dynamic the pair has dealt with for the duration of Lonzo's career.

Now the only problem is whether Lonzo can live up to the lofty expectations LaVar has set for him (including the draft day proclamation that Lonzo will lead the Lakers to the playoffs next season), but it doesn't appear that this is anything new for the Ball family.