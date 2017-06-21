Lonzo Ball makes sales pitch for LeBron James to join him with Lakers
Ball is likely headed to Los Angeles, and wants to play with the GOAT down the road.
With D'Angelo Russell being shipped out to Brooklyn, the path is seemingly paved for the Lakers to take UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.
In an interview with ESPN on Wednesday in which he was asked to assume he will in fact become a Laker this week, Lonzo was given a chance to put his salesmanship to work in recruiting LeBron James -- whose interest in moving to L.A. has been reportedly growing since the Finals ended earlier this month.
Ball kept it short and sweet and to the point.
"Hey man, LeBron, I like to win and I know you like to win. I think our games could help each other out a lot. Anytime you want the ball, just let me know and it's going to be there."
Ball, who averaged an NCAA-leading 7.6 assists as a freshman at UCLA last season, knows a thing or two about distributing the ball. He quarterbacked the uber-efficient Bruins offense to a 31-5 record and an appearance in the Sweet 16. But despite the perception that Ball is likely to become a Laker, he says that's no sure thing. And if a decision on the Lakers front has been made, he doesn't know about it.
"You know, the Lakers have a plan," Ball said Wednesday in reaction to the reported trade of Russell to the Nets. "So whatever that is, we will see whatever that is in the future."
So maybe it's a little early to start recruiting LeBron James to a team he's no lock to join. But if all goes according to plan and he becomes a Laker, that sales pitch could be a very real thing if and when LeBron becomes a free agent next summer.
