Lonzo Ball reportedly looked out of shape to observers at Lakers workout
Conditioning may have been an issue when the UCLA star showed for his workout
Lonzo Ball has been the presumptive choice for the Lakers at No. 2 overall in the NBA Draft for some time, has made it clear he wants to play for Los Angeles and is considered by many to be the second-best prospect in the draft.
However, when the Lakers recently put Ball through some workouts, he may not have been in the best shape. Per Mark Medina of the Orange County Register:
Many qualities have made the Lakers impressed with Ball, including his leadership potential, passing and scoring. They are not impressed, however, with his level of conditioning.
Some observers of Ball's workout last Wednesday thought he came in out of shape. Ball acknowledged that the "drills get you tired, so you got to stay focused."
For better and for worse, the Lakers are mindful of not overreacting to individual workouts considering the various restrictions. Instead of playing against any prospects, Ball played two-on-two against some of the Lakers' assistant coaches. Though his workout entailed various shooting drills, Ball did not have the chance to show other things, including how he operates out of the pick-and-roll.
