Lonzo Ball writes Father's Day letter to LaVar: 'They'll never know you like I do'
The letter was published on the heels of a video where Lonzo poked fun at his dad
A lot of people wonder whether LaVar Ball's boastful statements and constant appearances on talk shows bother his son, Lonzo Ball, a former UCLA standout and projected top-five pick in the NBA Draft on June 22.
Lonzo Ball generally keeps much more quiet than his father, so it's hard to read on what he really thinks. Earlier this week, however, Foot Locker released a Father's Day video in which Lonzo Ball takes a humorous approach to his dad's controversial behavior.
On Friday, Lonzo let us all know the video was just a joke by publishing a heartfelt Father's Day letter to his dad on The Player's Tribune. Among other things, Lonzo reflects on how his dad was always there for him growing up and helped him become the player and man he is today. Lonzo also mentioned that despite his quiet demeanor, he possesses the same confidence as his father.
"One of the things I admire most about you is that you don't really care what other people think," Lonzo Ball wrote. "People can have whatever opinions they want about who you are as a person, but they'll never have all the facts. They'll never know you like I do.
" ... This probably won't surprise anybody, but for as long as I can remember you've always been the loudest person in the gym.
" ... People may not see it, but I possess the very same confidence that you have. (I think [younger brother] Melo got all of the talking genes.) In fact, when I think about it, confidence is the most important thing that I inherited from you. The difference is, I've internalized it. Everything you've told me, I've absorbed and used on the court. That's where I do my talking."
LaVar Ball has made no secret about his desire to see his son in a Lakers uniform, but there are reports Lonzo is considering talking to other lottery teams.
We'll find out where Lonzo Ball will begin his NBA career next week.
