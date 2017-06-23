Lonzo Ball's rocks $495 signature sneakers in Lakers colorway at NBA Draft

Lonzo Ball is officially a Los Angeles Laker, and a new Laker needs a new shoe. The Ball family's Big Baller Brand put Ball's signature shoe up for sale in a Laker colorway the moment he was drafted second overall by Los Angeles, selling at a retail price of $495. Ball has a lot to live up to, as the bombastic LaVar Ball declared the Lakers a playoff team moments after Lonzo was picked. The shoes will be worn on-court by Lonzo, and the first player to have a signature shoe before being drafted now has a custom color-job to go with them.

There is no word on whether Zeus wears these, but it's been heavily speculated that he ditched the thong sandals in favor of them when Lonzo was drafted.