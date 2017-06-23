Lonzo Ball's rocks $495 signature sneakers in Lakers colorway at NBA Draft
The shoes were up for sale the moment the No. 2 overall pick was selected
Lonzo Ball is officially a Los Angeles Laker, and a new Laker needs a new shoe. The Ball family's Big Baller Brand put Ball's signature shoe up for sale in a Laker colorway the moment he was drafted second overall by Los Angeles, selling at a retail price of $495. Ball has a lot to live up to, as the bombastic LaVar Ball declared the Lakers a playoff team moments after Lonzo was picked. The shoes will be worn on-court by Lonzo, and the first player to have a signature shoe before being drafted now has a custom color-job to go with them.
There is no word on whether Zeus wears these, but it's been heavily speculated that he ditched the thong sandals in favor of them when Lonzo was drafted.
-
LaVar makes guarantee about Lonzo
The loudest parent at the draft made another one of his signature proclamations
-
LIVE updates: NBA Draft 2017
NBA Draft live tracker and results as all the 2017 picks get made at the Barclays Center in...
-
Report: Celtics in talks to get George
Celtics could be very close to acquiring Paul George, a possible rental, from the Pacers
-
Celtics get an A for picking Tatum at 3
The Celtics took Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft
-
Lakers get an A for taking Ball at No. 2
The Lakers gave the Ball family its wish and kept Lonzo in Southern California
-
Report: Butler traded to Wolves
Timberwolves are very close to landing the Bulls' two-way guard in a big deal
Add a Comment