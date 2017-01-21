LOOK: 76ers fans celebrate each win with #RaiseTheCat movement on social media

Despite their losing ways over the last several years, loyal Philadelphia 76ers fans remained patient with them as they embraced the "Trust the Process" ideology of former GM Sam Hinkie. It became a rallying cry among Sixers fans and rookie star Joel Embiid, emboldened by the saying, has even adopted it as his nickname. Yet with the Sixers showing promise and stringing together more wins than ever before, a new fan movement has emerged -- #RaiseTheCat.

It's exactly what it sounds like. After Sixers wins, their fans are taking to social media to post pictures of themselves raising their pet cats high above their heads. This isn't a Lion King-esque raise to the sky. Instead, Philly fans are just simply raising their cats above their heads in sheer delight of their team winning.

The movement was started by @GipperGrove and has some serious (four) legs behind it:

There really is no true rhyme or reason for #RaiseTheCat but the movement's origin story starts with Ben Simmons, who is expected to make his debut after the All-Star break. The Sixers rookie has two Savannah cats and frequently posts pictures of them on social media.

A photo posted by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

Now Simmons isn't technically raising his cat in that photo but cat-owning Sixers fans wanting to share photos of their precious felines clearly made a necessary upgrade with #RaiseTheCat. And by the looks of it, #RaiseTheCat is a movement that Simmons is totally on board with.

