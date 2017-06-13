LOOK: A fan seriously faxed the Warriors a World War II-based strategy for Game 5

Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night will be the Golden State Warriors' 99th game of the season, and their 18th Finals game against the Cavaliers in the last three seasons, so it would figure that they're pretty much set in terms of strategy.

However, in case they are in need of some new ideas, an enterprising fan was nice enough to fax (!!!) them a suggestion. If the fact that it came via fax wasn't surprising enough, just wait until you see where the fan got their inspiration.

USATSI/Brian Witt (@Wittnessed)

Here is the full message in case it's difficult to read:

As I want the Warriors to win tonight, here are my two cents on strategy. Use the Cavaliers own strategy against them. As they are bullying Curry, use their double teaming to keep them WAY beyond the arc. Use Curry primarily as a DECOY to keep the game four on three close in. This strategy was actually used in WWII using General Patton as a non-functioning decoy in charge of a fake Army of rubber tanks and trucks at Calais. It fooled Hitler in thinking D Day would be coming from Calais. Have the four Warriors who are close in pass the ball quickly from corner to corner to keep three Cavaliers off guard until a shot opportunity presents itself. If they happen to get off Curry he can shoot or make a play. I hope this kind of strategy is agreeable to and encourages Curry who appears to shoot less when he is being bullied. Good luck! I hope we will win.

Though most people will probably laugh at this -- which, I mean, is completely understandable -- the fan's general idea is honestly not bad. While the Warriors won't want to implement it for the whole game, using Curry as a decoy on occasion is something they have done before, and very well might do during Game 5.

You know, I never expected to be writing a post combining a fax machine, World War II, and Steph Curry in the year 2017, but honestly, this ruled. I want more fans to fax in strategic suggestions to NBA coaches.