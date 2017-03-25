LOOK: After 70-point game, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder exchange digs on Instagram
Maybe just let everybody enjoy this
Isaiah Thomas wasn’t the only Boston Celtics player who had something (not entirely positive) to say about Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker’s 70-point game Friday. When the NBA posted a photo of the Suns celebrating Booker’s accomplishment , complete with Booker holding up a sheet of paper with “70” written on it, Wilt-style, Celtics forward Jae Crowder commented, “NEVER SEEN SO MANY GUYS HAPPY AFTER AN ‘L.’” Booker quickly fired back with “you can’t guard me.” Fair.
After perhaps the funniest player-to-player social media interaction of the year, Crowder walked his comment back a little bit. His next comment was, “I WAS TALKING BOUT THEM DUDES AROUND YOU. BUT ILL SEE U NEXT YR.!” Sure.
Crowder would have been better off saying nothing, right? I mean, Phoenix has had a miserable season and Booker just did something magical. Boston should be happy with its 130-120 victory, but it’s just not a good look to criticize the opposing team after somebody drops 70 points on you. The Suns were celebrating greatness, like any team would have in the same situation.
Booker’s teammates, by the way, backed him up on Twitter:
Based on the way Booker and his teammates responded, I doubt they lost any sleep over Crowder’s comment.
