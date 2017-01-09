LOOK: After C.J. Miles trolls fans, Paul George shares photo of signature Nike shoe
The Pacers star has his first signature shoe from Nike
It was a tale of two Instagram posts. Before the Indiana Pacers left for London on Sunday (they will face the Denver Nuggets at O2 Arena on Thursday), swingman C.J. Miles shared what he called a "sneak peek" of teammate Paul George's first signature Nike shoe:
That's absolutely A+ trolling by Miles. Those who were disappointed, though, didn't have to wait long to see what the shoe will actually look like. Look what showed up on George's Instagram on Monday:
George says there's "more to come from London" -- who knows what that might mean? Anyway, there you have it.
UPDATE 2:13 p.m. ET: Here's more: The 2K colorway features a rendering of George in NBA 2K17. He's on the cover of that game. I guess this is called synergy.
Paul George becomes the 21st basketball player to receive a signature shoe from Nike w/ launch of PG1 (suggested price $110). pic.twitter.com/qDgtsSspSe— Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) January 9, 2017
