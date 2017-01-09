LOOK: After C.J. Miles trolls fans, Paul George shares photo of signature Nike shoe

The Pacers star has his first signature shoe from Nike

It was a tale of two Instagram posts. Before the Indiana Pacers left for London on Sunday (they will face the Denver Nuggets at O2 Arena on Thursday), swingman C.J. Miles shared what he called a "sneak peek" of teammate Paul George's first signature Nike shoe:

That's absolutely A+ trolling by Miles. Those who were disappointed, though, didn't have to wait long to see what the shoe will actually look like. Look what showed up on George's Instagram on Monday:

First glance at my first Nike signature shoe! More to come from London... #PG1

A photo posted by Paul George (@ygtrece) on


George says there's "more to come from London" -- who knows what that might mean? Anyway, there you have it.

UPDATE 2:13 p.m. ET: Here's more: The 2K colorway features a rendering of George in NBA 2K17. He's on the cover of that game. I guess this is called synergy.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories