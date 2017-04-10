LOOK: An optimistic L.A. fan is already rocking a Lonzo Ball Lakers jersey
This fan wore the custom jersey to Staples Center, but the Lakers might not get the chance to draft Ball
There is still plenty of time before the NBA Draft -- time for teams to do their due diligence and vet the candidates until finally arriving at their top choices.
One Lakers fan, however, have already made his decision.
A fan was seen wearing a Lonzo Ball Lakers jersey to Staples Center on Sunday for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ball, a former UCLA Bruin and a Southern California native, has already said he would rather be drafted by the Lakers than be the No. 1 pick .
Apparently the fan is just skipping that whole step where he gets drafted by the team and is already welcoming him with open arms.
On one hand, it’s pretty cool that this guy spent the $79.99 (on sale) in an attempt to coerce the basketball gods into allowing the Lakers to get Lonzo Ball. But there are a few problems.
First and foremost, the Lakers might not have a first-round selection at all. If their pick falls out of the top three, they lose it to the Philadelphia 76ers thanks to the Steve Nash deal back in 2012. Hence, the fans getting really upset that the team keeps winning .
Second, the Lakers might not even have a chance to draft Ball, since he could be taken ahead of the Lakers if they don’t get the top pick.
But most important, we don’t even know if the Lakers want Ball. The 6-foot-6 point guard is widely considered to be the second-best prospect in the draft behind Markelle Fultz, but the Lakers already have a point guard in D’Angelo Russell. They’ve been experimenting with Russell playing off the ball toward the end of the season, but the team might still view him as the point guard of the future.
If that’s the case, the Lakers might feel more comfortable taking a scoring wing like Malik Monk or Josh Jackson.
How much does it cost to get the name changed on a custom jersey?
