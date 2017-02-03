LOOK: Blake Griffin turns back clock with vicious dunk over Warriors' Kevon Looney

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney must have been pumped to get a little more playing time than usual on national television Thursday night -- that is until Blake Griffin decided to turn back the clock and ruin his moment.

Looney, filling in for the injured Draymond Green, was going about his business when suddenly 2010 Blake Griffin came down the lane and mistook Looney for Timofey Mozgov.

Looney Tunes 🙉 pic.twitter.com/4ghXX6Gat3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 3, 2017

Here's another look.

Now that's just not fair. Looney was probably thinking, "Alright, Blake's coming off surgery so he's probably not gonna -- OH NO."

Griffin has looked sharp recently, scoring 16 points in the first half against the Warriors on Thursday, a night after putting up 29 points and eight rebounds in just 34 minutes against the Suns.

The former dunk contest champion plays a little lower to the ground these days, but he can clearly still rare back and throw it down with the best of them.