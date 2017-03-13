LOOK: Brooklyn Nets honor Notorious B.I.G. with banner at Barclays Center

Based on the current makeup of the roster, and their lack of draft picks going forward, it’s a pretty safe bet they won’t be raising any championship banners anytime soon at Barclays Center. Sunday afternoon, however, there was a new banner in the rafters, in honor of the late Notorious B.I.G., the legendary Brooklyn rapper who was killed 20 years ago Thursday.

Sunday evening’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the cross-town New York Knicks was branded as “Biggie Night,” as the team honored his family and celebrated his life by playing his music all-game long. At halftime, with Biggie’s mom and P. Diddy looking on, the team raised a banner honor Biggie to the rafters.

It was all a dream #WhereBrooklynAt 👑 pic.twitter.com/9NCefUhR6q — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 12, 2017

The banner was adorned with a big “72,” in honor of the year he was born, and featured one of his most famous lyrics on the bottom: “Spread love it’s the Brooklyn way.”

Of course there will be plenty of jokes about the Nets and banners, but the whole event was well done by the franchise, and it was a nice way to honor one of the borough’s legends.