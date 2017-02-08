LOOK: Brooklyn Nets unveil clashing jersey ad for software company

Becoming the fourth team to land a jersey sponsorship, the Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday that the logo of the software company Infor will be displayed on the jerseys starting next season.

According to Bloomberg, Infor will pay the Nets $8 million annually for the sponsorship, which will give them great visibility since their logo completely clashes with Brooklyn's jersey and is quite noticeable.

NEWS: We're looking forward to the future, and we're proud that @Infor will be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/EAUgekqz2e — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 8, 2017

Besides for having jersey ad space, Infor will also have a "branding presence" at Barclays Center and at Brooklyn's practice facility. The Nets will also implement the company's software to "improve communication and collaboration across Barclays Center and the Nets' business operations."

"Our alliance with Infor is a transformative partnership for both business and basketball operations and is indicative of the cutting edge and gritty culture we are building," said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment in a release. "The patch on the jersey represents our deep engagement with Infor and the software company's role in taking our performance to the highest level in basketball operations and the business side. We are looking forward to joining some of the world's most innovative brands, like Ferrari, for the unique opportunity of instilling Infor's proven business applications into our company."

The 76ers, Kings and Celtics have also landed a jersey sponsorship yet those ads use the respective team's color scheme and aren't as noticeable as Brooklyn's. The Celtics for example, even changed the colors of General Electric's logo so it blends in seamlessly. Why the Nets aren't doing the same thing is unclear. Maybe Infor just really wants to be noticed.