LOOK: C.J. McCollum roasts Chandler Parsons in hilarious Twitter exchange
Evan Turner was "speechless" after seeing the tweets
Here is a story about the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies and Twitter: On Friday, after Portland's' 112-109 victory over Memphis, forward Chandler Parsons tweeted at the Blazers' official account in response to a mean tweet about an airball.
@trailblazers good luck in the lottery show this year✊🏻— Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017
That's a pretty good burn from Parsons -- the Grizzlies are 27-21 and seventh in the Western Conference, while Portland is 21-27 and in ninth place. Blazers guard C.J. McCollum, however, did not take kindly to the suggestion that they wouldn't make the postseason, so he fired back with a dig at Parsons, who almost signed a max contract with Portland last summer, but said he "went with my heart" by taking the same deal in Memphis.
We hit the lottery by not signing you https://t.co/eSiBaNT061— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 28, 2017
Wow. That is an absolutely brutal own. McCollum's teammates loved it:
January 28, 2017
These tweets are for the ages. I think both participants should shake hands after this. I'm just speechless. Unbelievable https://t.co/fQ1FWboLDY— Evan Turner (@thekidet) January 28, 2017
Parsons replied to McCollum by essentially pointing to his $94 million contract.
@CJMcCollum stop it. Technically, I hit the lottery.— Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017
He's not wrong, and he got the last word. It's pretty clear, however, that McCollum was the winner of this back-and-forth. His tweet was one of the best in NBA Twitter history.
