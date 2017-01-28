LOOK: C.J. McCollum roasts Chandler Parsons in hilarious Twitter exchange

Evan Turner was "speechless" after seeing the tweets

Here is a story about the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies and Twitter: On Friday, after Portland's' 112-109 victory over Memphis, forward Chandler Parsons tweeted at the Blazers' official account in response to a mean tweet about an airball.

That's a pretty good burn from Parsons -- the Grizzlies are 27-21 and seventh in the Western Conference, while Portland is 21-27 and in ninth place. Blazers guard C.J. McCollum, however, did not take kindly to the suggestion that they wouldn't make the postseason, so he fired back with a dig at Parsons, who almost signed a max contract with Portland last summer, but said he "went with my heart" by taking the same deal in Memphis.

Wow. That is an absolutely brutal own. McCollum's teammates loved it:


Parsons replied to McCollum by essentially pointing to his $94 million contract.

He's not wrong, and he got the last word. It's pretty clear, however, that McCollum was the winner of this back-and-forth. His tweet was one of the best in NBA Twitter history.

