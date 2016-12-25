LOOK: Cavs play games with the Warriors right before Christmas Day game

A petty move or an awesome troll job?

Before their actual Finals rematch on Christmas, the Cleveland Cavaliers may have been playing another game with the Golden State Warriors.

Head games.

Near the visiting locker room at Quicken Loans Arena, the Cavs seemed to have purposely put a giant picture of LeBron James' iconic chase-down block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. While that is a solid trolling move, the Cavs upped the ante by photoshopping their championship ring on LeBron's left hand.

Whether or not the Cavs were trying to play mind games with the Warriors, this is just a phenomenal placing of an amazing photoshopped photo.

Expert Picks
Bill Reiter
Ethan Skolnick
Matt Moore
James Herbert
Ananth Pandian
GS at CLE
Cavaliers
Cavaliers
Warriors
Warriors
Cavaliers
CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories