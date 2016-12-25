LOOK: Cavs play games with the Warriors right before Christmas Day game

Before their actual Finals rematch on Christmas, the Cleveland Cavaliers may have been playing another game with the Golden State Warriors.

Head games.

Near the visiting locker room at Quicken Loans Arena, the Cavs seemed to have purposely put a giant picture of LeBron James' iconic chase-down block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. While that is a solid trolling move, the Cavs upped the ante by photoshopping their championship ring on LeBron's left hand.

This is the door open just down the hallway from #Warriors locker room. #Cavspic.twitter.com/8z41uI01pA — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 25, 2016

Whether or not the Cavs were trying to play mind games with the Warriors, this is just a phenomenal placing of an amazing photoshopped photo.