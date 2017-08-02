LOOK: Chicago Bulls unveil revamped Nike jerseys, opt to wear red for home games
Chicago is opting to stick to its classic look with very subtle changes
The Chicago Bulls unveiled their new Nike uniforms for the 2017-18 season on Wednesday in a photo gallery on Twitter, announcing they will go with their new red jersey as their home look for the season.
The team's release showcased Dwyane Wade's No. 3 jersey in a locker, which don't stray far at all from previous versions of the Bulls threads but have a sleek new feel to them.
The 2017-18 season marks the start of an eight-year partnership between Nike and the NBA, and the Bulls are the latest in a running list of teams to reveal their new threads for next season that now includes the Trail Blazers and the Cavaliers, among others.
Unlike the Pacers and Cavs, who went for a complete uniform rebuild, Chicago is opting to stick to its classic look with subtle changes that include a new swoosh logo as well as different material and mechanical design, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
-
Porzingis wants Melo around in 2017
Anthony, who has a no-trade clause, has been rumored to be on his way out
-
Jordan: Kobe outranks LeBron all-time
M.J. used simple math to chime in on a debate about two of the all-time greats
-
Anthony at peace amid uncertainty
Reportedly on the block, he says the past 12 months have been an 'emotional rollercoaster'
-
Cube explains Iverson's Big3 suspension
Iverson was a no-show for a game last week and didn't give advance warning
-
Are the Warriors hurting the NBA?
The league is healthy, ratings are up, money is flowing, but the super-team by the Bay is making...
-
Curry denies mocking LeBron in video
Curry praised LeBron for his influence to make a non-relevant song relevant in one Instagram...
Add a Comment