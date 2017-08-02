LOOK: Chicago Bulls unveil revamped Nike jerseys, opt to wear red for home games

The Chicago Bulls unveiled their new Nike uniforms for the 2017-18 season on Wednesday in a photo gallery on Twitter, announcing they will go with their new red jersey as their home look for the season.

The team's release showcased Dwyane Wade's No. 3 jersey in a locker, which don't stray far at all from previous versions of the Bulls threads but have a sleek new feel to them.

FIRST LOOK: Say hello to the Chicago Bulls @Nike Association jersey, which will serve as our primary road uniform this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/Q2c0bqDNcj — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 2, 2017

FIRST LOOK: Introducing the official Chicago Bulls @Nike Icon jersey, which will serve as our primary home uniform this season. pic.twitter.com/OtMRZww8Mu — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 2, 2017

The 2017-18 season marks the start of an eight-year partnership between Nike and the NBA, and the Bulls are the latest in a running list of teams to reveal their new threads for next season that now includes the Trail Blazers and the Cavaliers, among others.

Unlike the Pacers and Cavs, who went for a complete uniform rebuild, Chicago is opting to stick to its classic look with subtle changes that include a new swoosh logo as well as different material and mechanical design, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.