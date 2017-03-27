LOOK: Dad trolls his son for bad grades with hilarious signs at NBA games
This dad apparently has a lot of time to travel the globe, taunting his kid for school trouble
If you want to get your kids in line, take away something that they look forward to and value. If you really want to make sure your kids get in line, taunt them with that thing on national television. That was the approach, anyway, of one dad, who showed up at nationally televised NBA games this week with signs letting his son know that he could have joined pops at the game had he done better in school.
So wait, he was in Charlotte for the Cavs game, and then a few days later, in Houston for the Rockets game? How much time does this guy have to troll his son?
Also, who’s his sign guy? The consistency between signs is impeccable, and the design is pretty great -- poor punctuation aside.
Will it work? Or will this just wind up as something the kid talks about in therapy for the next 15 years? We’ll probably never know, but for the rest of us, it’s pretty funny.
