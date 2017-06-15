LOOK: Dennis Rodman gives Trump's 'The Art of the Deal' to official in North Korea

Dennis Rodman's trip to North Korea continued Thursday with a visit to North Korea sports' minister Kim Il Guk. During the visit, Rodman presented a copy of Donald Trump's book, "The Art of the Deal." Take a look at the exchange.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has given North Korea's sports minister a copy of Pres. Trump's "The Art of the Deal" https://t.co/h8awBPvLSB pic.twitter.com/BmS7M6RWMA — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 15, 2017

The book, published in 1987, was written by Trump to show off key negotiating tactics that he himself employs. Rodman's trip has been highly scrutinized, as he has relationships with both Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump, even though he has insisted that he isn't in North Korea for official business. Rodman says his trip is to promote peace in general.

Anna Fifield of The Washington Post speculated at length about the reasoning behind giving Kim Jong Un a copy of Trump's book. The conclusion that she came to is that it's possible that Rodman wanted to highlight the similarities between Trump and the North Korean leader. They're both eccentric, brash individuals that deal in overstatement, a tactic highlighted by Trump in his book. With Rodman being a key link in the chain between Trump and Un, he has passionately advocated for a peaceful resolution between the United States and North Korea.

Rodman's fifth visit to North Korea, in his mind, is likely the most important one that he's made. As someone that has long been an advocate of diplomacy between the two nations, he likely believes that his connection to both leaders makes him the perfect bridge between them. Whether or not this gift is a step in the right direction remains to be seen, and although he hasn't visited Un himself yet, Rodman undoubtedly considers that to be the key moment in his mission.

Dennis Rodman has the power to bring peace between the US and North Korea. — tony the tiger (@theneedledrop) June 13, 2017

Finalist for most 2017 headline ever: "Dennis Rodman just gave Kim Jong Un 'The Art of the Deal'."https://t.co/pMpqFmWlPa — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 15, 2017