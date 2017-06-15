LOOK: Dennis Rodman gives Trump's 'The Art of the Deal' to official in North Korea
The Worm is apparently hoping that Kim Jong Un can learn something from Donald Trump
Dennis Rodman's trip to North Korea continued Thursday with a visit to North Korea sports' minister Kim Il Guk. During the visit, Rodman presented a copy of Donald Trump's book, "The Art of the Deal." Take a look at the exchange.
The book, published in 1987, was written by Trump to show off key negotiating tactics that he himself employs. Rodman's trip has been highly scrutinized, as he has relationships with both Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump, even though he has insisted that he isn't in North Korea for official business. Rodman says his trip is to promote peace in general.
Anna Fifield of The Washington Post speculated at length about the reasoning behind giving Kim Jong Un a copy of Trump's book. The conclusion that she came to is that it's possible that Rodman wanted to highlight the similarities between Trump and the North Korean leader. They're both eccentric, brash individuals that deal in overstatement, a tactic highlighted by Trump in his book. With Rodman being a key link in the chain between Trump and Un, he has passionately advocated for a peaceful resolution between the United States and North Korea.
Rodman's fifth visit to North Korea, in his mind, is likely the most important one that he's made. As someone that has long been an advocate of diplomacy between the two nations, he likely believes that his connection to both leaders makes him the perfect bridge between them. Whether or not this gift is a step in the right direction remains to be seen, and although he hasn't visited Un himself yet, Rodman undoubtedly considers that to be the key moment in his mission.
-
Report: Lakers might trade No. 2 pick
Los Angeles could grab two prospects instead of one while Paul George throws a wrinkle in their...
-
Celtics may take Jackson, not Fultz
Fultz has long been considered the likely No. 1 pick
-
Rose wants to re-sign with Knicks
B.J. Armstrong said Rose is healthy and wants to be back in New York
-
Black players blamed for team's struggle
Gedvydas Vainauskas made the comments during an interview
-
NBA Mock Draft: Fultz to Celtics
Gary Parrish: Markelle Fultz is still No. 1 in this mock draft
-
Draymond steals golf cart, pops wheelie
Green stole the cart from the Warriors' social and digital media staff