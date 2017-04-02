LOOK: Derrick Rose got injured again and Twitter had absolutely no mercy

There are a few certainties in every NBA season: The Spurs will win 50 games, Draymond Green will kick someone in a sensitive area, and Derrick Rose will get injured.

The latter came to fruition on Sunday, as the Knicks announced that Rose will miss the rest of the season with a torn meniscus in his knee. The former MVP was once the future of the league, and is now going to have to struggle to get a long-term contract this offseason at the age of 28, in what should be the prime of his career. Overall it’s just a sad situation.

Twitter didn’t think it was sad, though. They actually thought it was hilarious.

As soon as the news broke, Twitter users wasted no time getting really mean, really quickly. Observe:

Live look at Derrick Rose's legs pic.twitter.com/SF2xbjWzgw — Joe (@joer1122) April 2, 2017

Damn Derrick Rose knee again?! 😭😢 pic.twitter.com/0NMKQCkDJt — Tommie (@TommieTurner5) April 2, 2017

Derrick Rose should crawl to Kings pic.twitter.com/V8dxr82tFw — Joe Raynne 🏀 (@JoeRaynne) April 2, 2017

Remember when Derrick Rose was on Hey Arnold? pic.twitter.com/A54T9xBpcp — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) April 2, 2017

Somebody PLS tell Derrick Rose to just hang it up man pic.twitter.com/81C2MZhtHf — BlahBlah (@TheyWant_Nolan) April 2, 2017

Derrick Rose should just stop playing. It's like he actually has paper skin and glass bones or something pic.twitter.com/xacgq4ngxq — Starfire (@BritBratAlexis) April 2, 2017

Derrick Rose: I want to play a full season.



His Body: pic.twitter.com/YQFZ4SOd8B — Caleb Bacon 🥓 (@CalebEatsBacon) April 2, 2017

Derrick rose: I'm healthy, ready for a full season of action

Derrick Rose's knee: pic.twitter.com/2ADM4KmyHE — AB_Soul502 (@booker0135) April 2, 2017

I'm done bein a Derrick Rose fan😭 pic.twitter.com/GA8PuKHLE2 — Joseph (@josephNoodle) April 2, 2017

Derrick Rose: pic.twitter.com/gxAXkpOWZe — K O R E Y🌺 (@KoEvans22) April 2, 2017

Derrick Rose is out for the year again, time for a uniform change 👔 pic.twitter.com/TSPL0z6i2U — Fanly (@fanly) April 2, 2017

Oh, Twitter. It’s never the wrong time to mercilessly make fun of someone else’s misfortune.