LOOK: Derrick Rose got injured again and Twitter had absolutely no mercy
Social media was quick to make lots of jokes about the Knicks point guard
There are a few certainties in every NBA season: The Spurs will win 50 games, Draymond Green will kick someone in a sensitive area, and Derrick Rose will get injured.
The latter came to fruition on Sunday, as the Knicks announced that Rose will miss the rest of the season with a torn meniscus in his knee. The former MVP was once the future of the league, and is now going to have to struggle to get a long-term contract this offseason at the age of 28, in what should be the prime of his career. Overall it’s just a sad situation.
Twitter didn’t think it was sad, though. They actually thought it was hilarious.
As soon as the news broke, Twitter users wasted no time getting really mean, really quickly. Observe:
Oh, Twitter. It’s never the wrong time to mercilessly make fun of someone else’s misfortune.
